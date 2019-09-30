Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,846,911,227.57% 0% -158.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 837,063,804.54% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 21.4%. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.