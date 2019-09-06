Reviewing Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)’s and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s results

Both Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi S.p.A. 3 0.00 N/A 3.43 0.55 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 33 0.81 N/A 1.45 22.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Natuzzi S.p.A. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated. La-Z-Boy Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Natuzzi S.p.A. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Natuzzi S.p.A.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 10.6% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Natuzzi S.p.A. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

La-Z-Boy Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 11.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natuzzi S.p.A. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.8% and 92.2%. About 53.5% of Natuzzi S.p.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96% La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2.49% 5.23% -0.51% 12.63% 8.34% 19.05%

For the past year Natuzzi S.p.A. had bearish trend while La-Z-Boy Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors Natuzzi S.p.A.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.