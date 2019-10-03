Reviewing Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Natuzzi S.p.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Natuzzi S.p.A. has 53.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Natuzzi S.p.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi S.p.A. 300,332,132.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Natuzzi S.p.A. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi S.p.A. 4.25M 1 0.55 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Natuzzi S.p.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.00 2.18

The potential upside of the competitors is 134.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natuzzi S.p.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Natuzzi S.p.A. had bearish trend while Natuzzi S.p.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi S.p.A. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natuzzi S.p.A.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Natuzzi S.p.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natuzzi S.p.A.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Natuzzi S.p.A.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.