Reviewing Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)’s and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s results

Both Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi S.p.A. 3 0.00 N/A 3.43 0.55 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.67 N/A 1.51 13.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Natuzzi S.p.A. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Natuzzi S.p.A. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Natuzzi S.p.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Natuzzi S.p.A. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi S.p.A.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Natuzzi S.p.A. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.8% and 93.2%. About 53.5% of Natuzzi S.p.A.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29%

For the past year Natuzzi S.p.A. had bearish trend while Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. beats Natuzzi S.p.A. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.