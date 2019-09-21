Reviewing Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)’s and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s results

Both Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 26 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Natus Medical Incorporated and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.89% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares and 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. About 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% are Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Restoration Robotics Inc. beats Natus Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 6 factors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.