Reviewing Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)’s and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s results

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 26 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.15 N/A -35.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Natus Medical Incorporated and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.89% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

Natus Medical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 7 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.