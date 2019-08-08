Reviewing Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)’s and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 27 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Natus Medical Incorporated and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Natus Medical Incorporated and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -64.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natus Medical Incorporated and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.89% and 1.8%. Insiders owned 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated has -21.39% weaker performance while Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc. beats Natus Medical Incorporated.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.