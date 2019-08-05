Reviewing Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR)’s and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s results

Both Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.46 N/A 0.02 475.26 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lipocine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta means Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lipocine Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Lipocine Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Lipocine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lipocine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Lipocine Inc. is $3, which is potential 67.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Lipocine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 13.4% respectively. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has weaker performance than Lipocine Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Lipocine Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.