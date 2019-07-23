Reviewing Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)’s and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s results

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.90 N/A 4.43 9.53 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 11.05 N/A 0.03 26.64

In table 1 we can see Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Ur-Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ur-Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ur-Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.1 shows that Natural Resource Partners L.P. is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 55.71% are Ur-Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73% Ur-Energy Inc. -2.6% -5.1% 10.09% 10.11% 11.58% 27.03%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Ur-Energy Inc.

Summary

Ur-Energy Inc. beats Natural Resource Partners L.P. on 6 of the 10 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.