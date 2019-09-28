Reviewing Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)’s and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s results

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends Corp. 7 0.00 5.88M 1.73 4.35 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 53 3.06 35.46M 7.02 7.14

Demonstrates Natural Health Trends Corp. and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends Corp. 78,820,375.34% 23.2% 13.2% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 66,893,039.05% 61.5% 12.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Natural Health Trends Corp. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. Natural Health Trends Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Natural Health Trends Corp. and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $56, while its potential upside is 6.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Natural Health Trends Corp. shares and 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares. 2.1% are Natural Health Trends Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.34% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6%

For the past year Natural Health Trends Corp. has -59.13% weaker performance while Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 18.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats Natural Health Trends Corp. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.