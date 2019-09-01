Reviewing Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)’s and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s results

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends Corp. 10 0.62 N/A 1.73 4.35 Colgate-Palmolive Company 70 4.12 N/A 2.77 25.91

Table 1 highlights Natural Health Trends Corp. and Colgate-Palmolive Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colgate-Palmolive Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Natural Health Trends Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Natural Health Trends Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends Corp. 0.00% 23.2% 13.2% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -597.4% 19.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Natural Health Trends Corp. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Health Trends Corp. Its rival Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Natural Health Trends Corp. and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25

Competitively Colgate-Palmolive Company has a consensus price target of $75.63, with potential upside of 2.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natural Health Trends Corp. and Colgate-Palmolive Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 79%. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Colgate-Palmolive Company has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53%

For the past year Natural Health Trends Corp. has -59.13% weaker performance while Colgate-Palmolive Company has 20.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company beats Natural Health Trends Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.