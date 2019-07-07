Reviewing Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS)’s and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s results

Both Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 17 3.09 N/A 0.03 505.94 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.64 N/A -5.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation’s 269.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.69 beta.

Liquidity

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 48.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 57.2% respectively. 4.3% are Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.8% are ION Geophysical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.37% -6.14% -8.79% -19.05% -32.26% -1.52% ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has -1.52% weaker performance while ION Geophysical Corporation has 99.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.