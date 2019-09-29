Reviewing Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII)’s and USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s results

Both Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) and USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Related Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International Inc. 10 0.00 4.40M 1.33 7.59 USANA Health Sciences Inc. 69 1.88 10.57M 4.49 15.16

In table 1 we can see Natural Alternatives International Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. USANA Health Sciences Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Alternatives International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Natural Alternatives International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than USANA Health Sciences Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International Inc. 44,897,959.18% 13.2% 10.5% USANA Health Sciences Inc. 15,334,397.21% 30.7% 22.1%

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International Inc. has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Alternatives International Inc. are 4.2 and 2.7. Competitively, USANA Health Sciences Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Natural Alternatives International Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USANA Health Sciences Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

USANA Health Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.5 consensus price target and a 25.04% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Natural Alternatives International Inc. and USANA Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 60.8%. About 7.9% of Natural Alternatives International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.4% of USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Alternatives International Inc. -5.44% -14.22% -24.14% -8.71% -0.59% 2.64% USANA Health Sciences Inc. 8.02% -11.32% -25.5% -40.78% -48.43% -42.2%

For the past year Natural Alternatives International Inc. has 2.64% stronger performance while USANA Health Sciences Inc. has -42.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors USANA Health Sciences Inc. beats Natural Alternatives International Inc.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line, which includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides SensÃ©Â—beautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools, such as associate starter kit and product brochures to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.