Reviewing National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s results

Both National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|30
|1.32
|N/A
|0.19
|163.68
|Jumia Technologies AG
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|2.1%
|0.9%
|Jumia Technologies AG
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Jumia Technologies AG which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Jumia Technologies AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Vision Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jumia Technologies AG
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
National Vision Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 33.48% at a $37 consensus price target. Jumia Technologies AG on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 consensus price target and a 156.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jumia Technologies AG seems more appealing than National Vision Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares and 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares. 0.7% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|-1.59%
|5.97%
|17.87%
|0.7%
|-21.3%
|12.14%
|Jumia Technologies AG
|-20.39%
|-34.54%
|-63.78%
|0%
|0%
|-33.15%
For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend.
Summary
National Vision Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Jumia Technologies AG.
