Reviewing National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)’s and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s results

Both National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.32 N/A 0.19 163.68 Jumia Technologies AG 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Jumia Technologies AG which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Jumia Technologies AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 33.48% at a $37 consensus price target. Jumia Technologies AG on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 consensus price target and a 156.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jumia Technologies AG seems more appealing than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares and 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares. 0.7% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Jumia Technologies AG.