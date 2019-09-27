Reviewing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)’s and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust 33 5.62 58.69M 0.02 1514.50 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 44 13.09 108.97M 0.34 120.70

Table 1 demonstrates National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. National Storage Affiliates Trust is currently more expensive than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 177,633,171.91% 0.1% 0% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 250,160,697.89% 1.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.37 shows that National Storage Affiliates Trust is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

National Storage Affiliates Trust’s average target price is $34.67, while its potential upside is 3.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.5 average target price and a 5.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. looks more robust than National Storage Affiliates Trust as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares and 0% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares. About 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. -1.31% 2.58% 8.24% 22.56% 37.72% 40.48%

For the past year National Storage Affiliates Trust was less bullish than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. beats National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.