Reviewing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)’s and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s results

This is a contrast between National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust 29 5.00 N/A 0.02 1503.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 3.01 N/A -5.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National Storage Affiliates Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Storage Affiliates Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 26.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Storage Affiliates Trust 2.73% 5.07% 5.07% 11.21% 12.21% 13.61% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58%

For the past year National Storage Affiliates Trust has weaker performance than Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.