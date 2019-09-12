Reviewing National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s results

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 54 13.73 N/A 1.47 35.56 UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.04 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Retail Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National Retail Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 3.29% at a $55.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares and 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. About 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.