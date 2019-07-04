Reviewing National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. N/A 52 36.36 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

National Retail Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio National Retail Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

National Retail Properties Inc. currently has an average target price of $55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. The potential upside of the competitors is 18.24%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, National Retail Properties Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Retail Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.23. In other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Retail Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.