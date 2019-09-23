Reviewing National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s results

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 54 14.35 N/A 1.47 35.56 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.37 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates National Retail Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. National Retail Properties Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Retail Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is National Retail Properties Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares and 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.