Reviewing National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s results

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.12 N/A 1.47 35.56 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.80 N/A 1.32 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of National Retail Properties Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Retail Properties Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. National Retail Properties Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Retail Properties Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

National Retail Properties Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.14. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered National Retail Properties Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

National Retail Properties Inc.'s potential is 0.00% at a $55.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 2.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. was less bullish than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.