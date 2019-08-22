Reviewing National Research Corporation (NRC)’s and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s results

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 48 13.36 N/A 1.14 59.19 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 6.71 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National Research Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Volatility and Risk

National Research Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Cytosorbents Corporation’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Research Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Cytosorbents Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Research Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given National Research Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytosorbents Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 220.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.6% of National Research Corporation shares and 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 20.1% of National Research Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year National Research Corporation had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

National Research Corporation beats Cytosorbents Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.