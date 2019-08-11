Reviewing National Research Corporation (NRC)’s and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s results

Both National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 47 13.26 N/A 1.14 59.19 Biocept Inc. 1 5.55 N/A -7.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National Research Corporation and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

National Research Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Biocept Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Research Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Biocept Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Biocept Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Research Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Research Corporation and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Biocept Inc.’s potential upside is 194.12% and its average target price is $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Research Corporation and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned 20.1% of National Research Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year National Research Corporation has stronger performance than Biocept Inc.

Summary

National Research Corporation beats Biocept Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.