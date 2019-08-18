Reviewing National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.64% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National Presto Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.00% 8.80% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Presto Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. N/A 103 18.50 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

National Presto Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for National Presto Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

The competitors have a potential upside of 54.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Presto Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. has -17.91% weaker performance while National Presto Industries Inc.’s peers have 39.64% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. are 7.3 and 4.9. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc.’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Presto Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

National Presto Industries Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Presto Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors National Presto Industries Inc.’s rivals beat National Presto Industries Inc.