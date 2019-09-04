Reviewing National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s results

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 100 1.91 N/A 4.97 18.50 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 9 0.63 N/A 0.33 29.12

In table 1 we can see National Presto Industries Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. is currently more affordable than American Outdoor Brands Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

National Presto Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.11 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. Its rival American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.2 respectively. National Presto Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Presto Industries Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

American Outdoor Brands Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.25 average target price and a 43.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares and 72.8% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 29.64% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. was less bearish than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors National Presto Industries Inc. beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation.