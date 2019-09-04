Reviewing National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s results

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.93 N/A -0.11 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.22% and an $29.5 average price target. Competitively Superior Energy Services Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,776.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Superior Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than National Oilwell Varco Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.