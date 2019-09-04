Reviewing National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s results

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.93 N/A -0.11 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.79 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 highlights National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s upside potential is 42.58% at a $29.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 42.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that National Oilwell Varco Inc. looks more robust than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 6.6%. About 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. had bearish trend while Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats National Oilwell Varco Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.