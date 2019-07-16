Reviewing National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s results

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.96 N/A -0.11 0.00 Halliburton Company 28 0.83 N/A 1.96 13.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Halliburton Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Halliburton Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Halliburton Company 0.00% 19.1% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Halliburton Company’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Halliburton Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and Halliburton Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.51% and an $31.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Halliburton Company is $35.33, which is potential 54.41% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Halliburton Company is looking more favorable than National Oilwell Varco Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Halliburton Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Halliburton Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85% Halliburton Company -3.43% -18.22% -18.5% -26.84% -51.26% -3.72%

For the past year Halliburton Company has weaker performance than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Halliburton Company beats National Oilwell Varco Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.