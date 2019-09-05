Reviewing National Instruments Corporation (NATI)’s and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s results

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) compete against each other in the Technical & System Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments Corporation 43 4.12 N/A 1.12 37.19 Systemax Inc. 21 0.78 N/A 1.60 13.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Instruments Corporation and Systemax Inc. Systemax Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to National Instruments Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. National Instruments Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 9.4% Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Systemax Inc. has beta of 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

National Instruments Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Systemax Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. National Instruments Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Systemax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of National Instruments Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 28.6% of Systemax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are National Instruments Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Systemax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98% Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17%

For the past year National Instruments Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Systemax Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors National Instruments Corporation beats Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.