Reviewing National Holdings Corporation (NHLD)’s and Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)’s results

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) and Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) compete against each other in the Investment Brokerage – Regional sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation 3 0.16 N/A -0.25 0.00 Raymond James Financial Inc. 84 1.41 N/A 6.74 11.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Holdings Corporation and Raymond James Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Holdings Corporation and Raymond James Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.4% -4.4% Raymond James Financial Inc. 0.00% 16% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.84 beta means National Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

National Holdings Corporation and Raymond James Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Raymond James Financial Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Raymond James Financial Inc. is $93.75, which is potential 22.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Holdings Corporation and Raymond James Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 71.8%. Insiders owned roughly 66.3% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Raymond James Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48% Raymond James Financial Inc. -6.85% -6.19% -9.87% -0.17% -11.35% 8.41%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Raymond James Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Raymond James Financial Inc. beats National Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment originates and purchases commercial and industrial loans, tax-exempt loans, securities based loans, and commercial and residential real estate loans. The Other segment engages in principal capital and private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; employee investment funds; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.