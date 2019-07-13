Reviewing National Holdings Corporation (NHLD)’s and Its Rivals results

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.2% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.07% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of National Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.43% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Holdings Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.30%
|-3.70%
|Industry Average
|12.28%
|30.28%
|24.58%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Holdings Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|145.19M
|1.18B
|17.54
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Holdings Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.67
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 74.60%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Holdings Corporation
|-6.55%
|-3.44%
|-1.28%
|-4.92%
|-16.26%
|14.44%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.57%
|9.06%
|3.87%
|16.82%
For the past year National Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than its rivals.
Liquidity
National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation's peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio.
Volatility and Risk
National Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, National Holdings Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.26 which is 25.67% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors National Holdings Corporation’s rivals beat National Holdings Corporation.
