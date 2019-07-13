Reviewing National Holdings Corporation (NHLD)’s and Its Rivals results

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.07% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of National Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.43% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -5.30% -3.70% Industry Average 12.28% 30.28% 24.58%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 145.19M 1.18B 17.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 74.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -6.55% -3.44% -1.28% -4.92% -16.26% 14.44% Industry Average 0.00% 3.26% 5.57% 9.06% 3.87% 16.82%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than National Holdings Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Volatility and Risk

National Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, National Holdings Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.26 which is 25.67% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors National Holdings Corporation’s rivals beat National Holdings Corporation.