Reviewing National Health Investors Inc. (NHI)’s and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s results

We are contrasting National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors Inc. 79 11.49 N/A 3.57 22.15 Medical Properties Trust Inc. 18 10.41 N/A 2.75 6.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Health Investors Inc. and Medical Properties Trust Inc. Medical Properties Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Health Investors Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. National Health Investors Inc. is currently more expensive than Medical Properties Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Health Investors Inc. and Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.6% Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0.00% 24.2% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

National Health Investors Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. From a competition point of view, Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered National Health Investors Inc. and Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

National Health Investors Inc.’s average target price is $79.5, while its potential upside is 0.34%. Competitively the average target price of Medical Properties Trust Inc. is $19.08, which is potential 7.55% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Medical Properties Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than National Health Investors Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Health Investors Inc. and Medical Properties Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73% and 77.7% respectively. National Health Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Medical Properties Trust Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Health Investors Inc. 5.21% 1.99% -4.21% 4.09% 12.92% 4.7% Medical Properties Trust Inc. 2.61% -1.74% -1.47% 8.19% 36.02% 12.5%

For the past year National Health Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Medical Properties Trust Inc.

Summary

National Health Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Medical Properties Trust Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. The company also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers. As of February 24, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 58 properties, including 22 general acute care hospitals, 17 long-term acute care hospitals, 9 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 2 medical office buildings, and 6 wellness centers, as well as 2 non-owned general acute care facilities. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Tax Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.