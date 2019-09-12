Reviewing National Grid plc (NGG)’s and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s results

As Gas Utilities companies, National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid plc 53 0.00 N/A 2.74 18.79 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.14 N/A 1.30 18.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Grid plc and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Grid plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National Grid plc is presently more affordable than Suburban Propane Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid plc 0.00% 8.1% 2.5% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta means National Grid plc’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Grid plc. Its rival Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than National Grid plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Grid plc and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 32.1%. 3.5% are National Grid plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Grid plc -2.22% -3.16% -4.6% -4.71% -4.35% 7.21% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4%

For the past year National Grid plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors National Grid plc.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.