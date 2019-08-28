Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 14.14 Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

In table 1 we can see National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

National General Holdings Corp. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 50.09% for National General Holdings Corp. with consensus target price of $35. Meanwhile, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.5, while its potential upside is 24.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that National General Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Sun Life Financial Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sun Life Financial Inc.