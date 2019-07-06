Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 13.62 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 89 1.76 N/A 6.78 13.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National General Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National General Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

National General Holdings Corp.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.35% for National General Holdings Corp. with consensus price target of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Safety Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.