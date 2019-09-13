Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. From a competition point of view, Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

National General Holdings Corp. and Old Republic International Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of National General Holdings Corp. is $35, with potential upside of 42.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Old Republic International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 79.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.