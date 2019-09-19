Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s results

We are contrasting National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14 Markel Corporation 1,071 2.02 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and Markel Corporation. Markel Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National General Holdings Corp. and Markel Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

National General Holdings Corp. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Markel Corporation has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Markel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.60% for National General Holdings Corp. with consensus price target of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Markel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 77.4%. About 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.