Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 13.62 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.33 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National General Holdings Corp. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown National General Holdings Corp. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National General Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 46.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. National General Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bearish than Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.