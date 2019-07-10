Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s results

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 13.62 CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.27 N/A 3.17 14.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and CNA Financial Corporation. CNA Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than CNA Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

National General Holdings Corp. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CNA Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

National General Holdings Corp. and CNA Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

National General Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $33, and a 43.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and CNA Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 0%. National General Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has -1.61% weaker performance while CNA Financial Corporation has 7.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.