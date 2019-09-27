Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 14.10 W. R. Berkley Corporation 72 3.50 145.34M 3.48 19.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. W. R. Berkley Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than W. R. Berkley Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of National General Holdings Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 261,782,178.22% 0% 0% W. R. Berkley Corporation 202,536,231.88% 11.6% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

W. R. Berkley Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $64.33 average target price and a -10.30% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than W. R. Berkley Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.