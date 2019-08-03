Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.10 The Travelers Companies Inc. 140 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Travelers Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. National General Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Travelers Companies Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of The Travelers Companies Inc. is $147, which is potential 0.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.