Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National General Holdings Corp.
|24
|0.55
|N/A
|1.77
|14.10
|The National Security Group Inc.
|12
|0.41
|N/A
|1.09
|10.26
Table 1 demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and The National Security Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The National Security Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0.00%
|5.8%
|1.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.32%
|1.46%
|1.66%
|18.49%
|-0.68%
|24.15%
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0%
|-7.17%
|-7.17%
|-29.89%
|-25.73%
|-14.37%
For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
National General Holdings Corp. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
