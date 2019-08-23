Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

This is a contrast between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10 Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.45 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Stewart Information Services Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.