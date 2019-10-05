Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 14.10 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.67 349.41M 1.79 7.19

Table 1 demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and MGIC Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MGIC Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MGIC Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 261,989,694.81% 0% 0% MGIC Investment Corporation 2,746,933,962.26% 18.9% 11.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than MGIC Investment Corporation

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors National General Holdings Corp.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.