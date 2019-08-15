Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s results

We are contrasting National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10 MBIA Inc. 10 3.35 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and MBIA Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.58% and 86.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than MBIA Inc.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats MBIA Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.