Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s results

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.59 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.45 N/A 0.31 46.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The National Security Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The National Security Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of National General Holdings Corp. and The National Security Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was more bullish than The National Security Group Inc.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.