Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.81 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 89.7%. Competitively, 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has 23.15% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.