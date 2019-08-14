Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s results

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.81 Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.65 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 117.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Kingstone Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 51%. Competitively, 9.5% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has 23.15% stronger performance while Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.