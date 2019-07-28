Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.57 N/A 1.77 13.59 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National General Holdings Corp. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 24.7% respectively. Comparatively, Conifer Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.