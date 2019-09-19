Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s results

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.24 N/A 10.02 14.63

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Travelers Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given National General Holdings Corp. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively The Travelers Companies Inc. has an average target price of $144.25, with potential downside of -2.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.