Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 The Progressive Corporation 77 1.27 N/A 5.50 14.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively The Progressive Corporation has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 11.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.06% and 81.5%. Comparatively, 0.3% are The Progressive Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.